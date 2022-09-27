For the first time in its history, the Sydney Opera House has welcomed cameras behind-the-scenes to reveal what it takes to run one of the world’s busiest performing arts centres.

Narrated by Marta Düsseldorp, Inside the Sydney Opera House shines a spotlight on the people beneath the sails and tells a surprising story about what it takes to bring the iconic building to life.

Throughout the series, we meet CEO Louise Herron AM and the many colourful characters who go to extraordinary lengths to stage thousands of shows and experiences for the millions of audiences and visitors who come to the Opera House each year.

Filmed over the past year during one of its most challenging periods, this is the inside story of how the Opera House re-emerged from lockdowns to the reopening of its largest venue – the Concert Hall – after the venue was closed for two and a half years as it underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation.

As the Opera House approaches its 50th anniversary year in 2023, the series takes a deep dive into preparations for New Year’s Eve, Australia Day, and VIVID Live, as well as staging everything from ballet, opera, and First Nations dance, to rap and children’s shows.

The three-part program was produced by Barking Mad Productions and Fremantle for the ABC, with Steve Bibb executive producing and Ronan Sharkey serving as series producer. The creative team is rounded out by ABC commissioning editor Kalita Corrigan and ABC acting head of factual and culture Richard Huddleston.

Inside the Sydney Opera House premieres Sunday, October 23, at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.