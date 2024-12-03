‘Island Echoes with Nornie Bero’ (Trailer)

NITV and SBS Food co-commission Island Echoes with Nornie Bero features Torres Strait Islander chef and cultural ambassador Nornie Bero on a vibrant journey through her homeland’s landscapes and rich traditions.

In the series, Nornie returns to her roots on Mer Island, a place steeped in cultural significance and personal memories, where she reflects on her journey as a chef and cultural advocate while reconnecting with the vibrant community that shaped her.

Throughout the journey, viewers get an insight into traditions that have been passed down through generations and the many locations and recipes of the Torres Strait including island scallops with ocean seasoning in Badu Island, musu steak with wattle seed in Moa, and a delicious fresh Masig seafood platter in Masig.

The series, produced by Dual Entertainment for NITV and SBS Food, premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand, and Monday, January 13 at 7:30pm on SBS Food.