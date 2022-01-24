The Queensland-shot Joe vs Carole will premiere March 4 on Stan.

Starring alongside John Cameron Mitchell stars as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin are a number of Aussies, including Marlo Kelly, David Wenham, as well as Will McNeill, Jack Scott, Nic English, Benedict Hardie, Shereena Clanton, Alexandra Jensen, Anthony J. Sharpe and Aliandra Calabrese.

The series, written and executive produced by Etan Frankel, also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolff, William Fitchner and Dean Winters.

Joe vs Carole is directed by Justin Tipping and Australian Natalie Bailey.

Frankel and Kate McKinnon executive produce alongside with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Joe vs Carole is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.