‘Jones Family Christmas’ (Trailer)

In Stan Original film Jones Family Christmas, Heather Mitchell plays Heather Jones, an eccentric grandmother that has finally managed to get her family under one roof for Christmas.

From heartbreak and depression to meddling mothers and forced frivolity – every member of Heather’s extended clan is fighting an internal battle. Before Heather even has a chance to interrogate her kids about their failing love lives, the family receives a fire evacuation order, forcing them family must band together and rediscover what matters most – each other.

The cast also includes Ella Scott Lynch, Max McKenna, Neil Melville, Nicholas Denton, Dushan Philips, Tahlee Fereday, Jimmy Rees, Genevieve Morris, Marg Downey, Michael Logo, Akhilesh Jain, Bev Killick, Fiona Choi, and Australian comedian Tanya Hennessey.

Stef Smith makes her feature directorial debut with the film, which is based on an audio play from comedian Tegan Higginbotham, who also wrote the screenplay and is part of the cast. Richard Kelly and John Molloy are producing for 2Jons Productions, with major production investment coming from VicScreen.

Jones Family Christmas premieres on Stan November 23.