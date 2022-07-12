Matthew J. Saville’s Juniper follows self-destructive teenager Sam (George Ferrier), who returns from boarding school to discover his gin-soaked grandmother (Charlotte Rampling) has moved in.

A battle of wills ensues which enables him to embrace life again, and her to face her own mortality.

Written and directed by Saville, the cast also includes Márton Csókás and Edith Poor.

The New Zealand-set drama was produced by Desray Armstrong and Angela Littlejohn in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant, Fulcrum Media Finance, and Celsius Entertainment.

Andrew Mackie, Richard Payton, Mark Chamberlain, Thierry Wase-Bailey and Henriette Wollmann executive produce.

Transmission Films will release Juniper in cinemas nationally from August 4.