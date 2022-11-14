Pounce, Neville, Frizzy, and Gemma are back for an action-packed Christmas adventure full of sun, sand, and surf in Kangaroo Beach’s Hoppy Christmas Special.

As the cadets prepare for the best Christmas ever on Kangaroo Beach, a homesick Ghërkinn realises he’s missing out on the beloved snowy Christmases he is used to at home.

Hot chocolates, chestnuts roasting by the fire, and snow angels are replaced with blue skies, sun, and sand. The cadets rally together to show Ghërkinn just how fun an Australian Chrissy can be.

But, an attempt by Ghërkinn to swim back home turns into a rescue mission and the cadets must think quickly to help bring him back to safety.

Featuring three brand new songs, including two familiar Christmas tunes ‘Hoppy Christmas’ and ‘Christmas Beach’, the cast of kids return to voice the cadets, alongside Kitty Flanagan, Matt Hardie, and Rupert Degas as the lifeguards.

Kangaroo Beach’s Hoppy Christmas Special premieres Monday, December 5 at 5.10pm on ABC Kids and ABC iview.

It will be followed by the second season of Kangaroo Beach continuing on ABC Kids and ABC iview from Monday, January 23 at 8.10am.

Kangaroo Beach is a Cheeky Little Media production developed and produced in association with the ABC and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), with principal production funding from Screen Australia and finance from Surf Life Saving Australia.

Created by Tim Bain, the program is directed by Steve Moltzen and produced by Celine Goetz, with Charlotte Rose Hamlyn writing alongside Bain, and Darren Keating serving as art director.

Bain also executive produces with Bernadette O’Mahony, Patrick Egerton and David Webster, as well as ABC executive producers Jo Boag, Amanda Isdale, and Libbie Doherty.

The series is distributed by the ACTF.