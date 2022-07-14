Kat Slowik has returned to Australia and Moneypenny as the production accounting firm’s chief operating officer.

Most recently, Slowik worked at production company twofour54 in Abu Dhabi for four years as finance manager. She previously worked for Moneypenny for almost 20 years as production accountant, offset manager and general manager.

Slowrik returns to the firm at one of its busiest periods ever, with production booming across Australia.

As flagged by Moneypenny CEO Jane Corden in IF several times, and backed by the recent Ausfilm audit, increases in production have exacerbated an existing shortage of production accountants and assistants.

In her role Slowik will work with the management to expand its resources, and enhance Moneypenny’s ability to mentor the next generation of production accountants and resolve the shortage that currently faces the industry.

To help resolve the shortage, Moneypenny has been providing mentoring support to freelance assistants who are looking at stepping up, and finding placements for students from the industry certificate and fundamentals courses that it runs for AFTRS, TAFE and Screenworks.

Slowik said it was an exciting time to be back at Moneypenny.

“I am looking forward to using my recent international experience to further enhance our holistic offerings and operations to enable us to strengthen our position as strategic production business partners to the film industry.”