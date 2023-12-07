Vicki Madden, Aaron Pedersen, Mitu Bhowmick Lange mentors for Screen Australia and WIFT’s ElevateUs

Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce and WIFT Australia have partnered on a new mentorship program aimed at empowering women and gender-diverse practitioners from across the screen industry, from production through to distribution and marketing.

Mentors already confirmed include Mind Blowing Films founding director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Stan commissioning editor Donna Chang, NITV head of commissions Marissa McDowell, showrunner Vicki Madden, producer Julie Ryan and actor Aaron Pedersen.

WIFT Australia’s recently announced partnership with Stage 32 will also facilitate a variety of international mentors from companies such as Amazon Studios, Warner Bros. and the Verve Talent & Literary Agency.

As part of the three-month program, mentees will have access to the mentors for guidance, industry insights and practical advice tailored to their career goals. It will run to a structured framework, including regular mentorship sessions, panel events, and exclusive industry insights.

“Through this program, we aim to create meaningful connections between emerging talents and established professionals, sculpting a future where diversity and inclusivity are the bedrock of success and ushering in positive, lasting change within the industry,” said Liz Tomkins, WIFT Australia chair.

Gender Matters Taskforce chair Rosie Lourde emphasised the importance of maintaining connections in an industry where relationships are crucial.

“ElevateUs aims to empower both parties to the mentorship relationship and support them to get the most out of the experience, with impact far beyond the program,” she said.

Prospective mentors are invited to register, while all women and gender-diverse practitioners in the industry, regardless of interest or skill level, are similarly encouraged to apply to participate as a mentee.

There is no cost for participation. Applications close January 11, 5pm AEDT. Successful mentor and mentee matches will be announced in February.

ElevateUs is also supported by Screen NSW, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, and the Cuthill Family Foundation.

Confirmed mentors include:

Mitu Bhowmick Lange: Lange is the founding director of Mind Blowing Films and the founder and director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and sits on the WIFT board. She is a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

Donna Chang: As commissioning editor at Stan, Chang works across Stan’s pipeline of original film and television projects. She has worked at a variety of industry roles including SBS as commissioning editor, Lingo Pictures as head of development, Screen Australia as development executive, and Ridley Scott’s production company, Scott Free, in London.

Jane Corden: Former Moneypenny Group CEO and managing director of Entertainment Partners in Australia and New Zealand, Corden boasts 35+ years’ expertise in production accounting, payroll, incentives, and technology.

Burkhard Dallwitz: German-born Australian screen composer, best known for his Golden Globe-winning soundtrack for The Truman Show, Burkhard is the co-founder of Zeitgeist Music.

Andrea Gorfolova: With 25 years of industry experience, Gorfolova oversees the factual, scripted, and family series at BeCollectiveMedia. In prior roles she managed diverse series like Go Away Unicorn and Utopia Falls. Combining a background in international finance with creative expertise, Andrea has produced nearly 1,000 hours of programming.

Tanya Green: Green, a two-time Emmy Award-winning producer, leads preschool content development at Mainframe Studios. With over 15 years in animation, she produced Emmy-winning series like Peg + Cat and Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood at Brown Bag Films.

Phoebe Hart: Award-winning documentary writer, director, producer and academic, known for her biographical documentary Orchids: My Intersex Adventure. Founder of hartflicker, Phoebe is Ph.D. holder, associate professor, and multi-linguist.

Laura Heath Potter: Head of communications, Canada, at Paramount Streaming, with over two decades of experience. Potter has previously held positions with CTV, Corus Entertainment, Odeon Films and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Julie Kalceff: Emmy award-winning Australian writer, director, and producer, Kalceff is known for groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ series First Day and Starting From… Now.

Vicki Madden: A producer, writer, and showrunner with 25+ years in the television industry, who runs Sweet Potato Films She co-created, co-produced, and wrote The Kettering Incident and The Gloaming.

Marissa McDowell: A Wiradjuri woman and head of commissions at NITV, McDowell is dedicated to amplifying First Nations stories. Her background is in documentary filmmaking, photography, and writing.

Aaron Pedersen: Renowned Aboriginal Australian actor, best known for portraying Detective Jay Swan in Mystery Road and its sequel Goldstone, Pedersen has been nominated and won numerous acting awards including the 2021 AACTA Award for Best Actor in a series.

Julie Ryan: As a producer, Ryan’s credits include Ten Canoes which was awarded the Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and hit Red Dog. Her recent work includes executive producing Late Night With The Devil.

Amanda Toney: Stage 32 managing director, Toney built her first multimillion dollar company by the time she was 30.

James J. Yi: Born in Seoul and raised in San Francisco, Yi is a producer known for titles like Gook and Miss Purple. He regularly works with the Sundance Writers’ Lab and pioneers Canadian and global collaborations.