Kath & Kim return after 20 years with a two-night television event starting Sunday November 20 on Channel 7 and 7 plus.

The event will include new scenes with Kath, Kim, Sharon, Kel, Bret, Marion, Prude, and Trude as well as never-before-seen moments and bloopers.

In addition to Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Magda Szubanski, Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn, guest stars include Kylie Minogue, Michael Bublé, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Carson Kressley, Eric Bana, Stephen K. Amos, Matt Lucas, Mick Molloy, Stephen Page, Tony Martin, Richard E. Grant, Barry Humphries and a former Prime Minister.

The first night will include a special tribute to Shane Warne and the second will look at the Kath & Kim universe in Kath & Kim: 20 Preposterous Years.