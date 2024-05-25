‘Kid Snow’ ready for round two at Revelation Perth as full line-up is announced

Paul Goldman’s boxing drama Kid Snow will open this year’s Revelation Perth International Film Festival, less than a month after its Australian premiere at the Sydney Film Festival (SFF).

Taking place July 3-14, the WA event will present 30 feature films and documentaries, as well as over 80 short films, along with special events at the WA Museum Boola Bardip, Scitech, State Library of WA, and Perth Library, and the annual Industrial Revelations industry program.

Kid Snow, filmed in the state’s Goldfields-Esperance region, leads a contingent of titles coming directly from SFF, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness from the US, Jolyon Hoff’s Australian surf culture documentaryYou Should Have Been Here Yesterday, and Jonathan Ogilvie’s semi-autobiographical music drama Head South and Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s drama We Were Dangerous, both of which are from New Zealand.

‘You Should Have Been Here Yesterday‘ (Image: Phil Sheppard)

Also in the line-up from Australia are Jack Clark and Jim Weir’s indie drama Birdeater, Saara Lamberg’s mockumentary The Lies We Tell Ourselves, Taylor Broadley’s surreal coming-of-age drama Stubbornly Here, Luke Griffiths’ documentary portrait of Perth musician Wayne Green, GREEN: The Fight for Rock and Roll, Angelica Cristina Dio’s Archibald documentary Blak Douglas vs the Commonwealth, and Benjamin Scotford’s behind-the-scenes look at feature film Before Dawn, In The Trenches.

On the international front, there is Mike Cheslik’s Looney-Tunes-esque US adventure comedy Hundreds of Beavers, Nathan Zellner and David Zellner’s Sasquatch Sunset, and Bob Byington’s Lousy Carter, all from the US, along with Xavier Seron’s Belgian anthology film Life’s A Bitch, Bruce La Bruce’s UK comedy The Visitor, Selman Nacar’s Turkish drama Hesitation Wound, and Lillah Halla French/Brazilian/Uruguayan co-production Power Alley.

The program also incorporates retrospective screenings of Larry Clark’s Kids, Joel Anderson’s Lake Mungo, and Lynn Shelton’s Your Sister’s Sister, as well as a 50th-anniversary screening of Alan J. Pakula’s The Parallax View.

‘Life’s a Bitch’

Other highlights include the return of the International Family Animation Explosion, offering a specially curated collection of family-friendly international short animations; screenings of Nathan Juran’s First Men In The Moon and Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey at WA Museum Boola Bardip that come with entry to a To the Moon exhibition; the Get Your Shorts On! short film showcase; and the City of Vincent Film Project and Life In Pictures special events on Sunday, July 14.

Revelation Director Richard Sowada said he was “so pleased” with the calibre of this year’s program.

“It’s a bumper year for local films of all shapes and sizes and we’re backing the creatives behind them with our biggest professional development program to date,” he said.

“There’s an undeniable momentum driving this year’s program and we can’t wait to experience it with audiences.”

Find out more about the line-up here.