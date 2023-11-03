‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (Teaser)

Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, with apes now living harmoniously as the dominant species, while humans are reduced to living in the shadows.

As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

The cast includes stars Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

Josh Friedman wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, based on characters created by the pair, who also Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr, and Jason Reed. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are the film’s executive producer.

The film received $17 million in support from the Federal Government via the Location Incentive, as well as funding through Screen NSW’s Made In NSW fund.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a 20th Century Studios production, will open in cinemas on May 23, 2024.