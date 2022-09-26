Outgoing Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich will take up the top job at Goalpost Pictures from November 1.

Munnich announced in July that she would be leaving the agency following the conclusion of her three-year term in October, having ushered the state’s industry through the pandemic period, during which it welcomed a host of international productions.

She is now set to join the independent production company as CEO, working alongside founding partners Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne, Ben Grant, and Cass O’Connor.

Munnich said she was excited to be joining Goalpost at a “pivotal point” in its history.

“They deservedly have a stellar reputation in Australia and internationally,” she said.

“The partners at Goalpost have demonstrated the power of storytelling through exceptional feature films and TV drama. And I look forward to helping to elevate the company even further.”

Goalpost is in the midst of post-production on Amazon Studios rom-com Five Blind Dates, starring Shuang Hu, for Prime Video, as well as television series Black Snow for Stan.

The company also produced Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen with France’s Chapter 2, with the film having its World Premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

In a statement, Blight, du Fresne and Grant said Munnich’s 30 years’ experience in film and TV distribution would be an asset to their business.

“With her incredible business acumen and international and Australian experience at the highest level in scripted content and production, Kylie will make a powerful addition to the Goalpost team,” they said.

“We are thrilled she is joining the company at a time when we are experiencing strong growth and when opportunities for quality content to be seen around the world have never been greater.”