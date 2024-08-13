‘Last King of the Cross’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In the second season of Helium Pictures drama Last King of The Cross, John Ibrahim (Lincoln Younes) returns to Sydney from Ibiza, only to find it’s not quite how he left it.

The two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi (Alex Kaan) and Michael (Dave Hoey) have grown up, while older brother Sam (Claude Jabbour) remains in prison – steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter.

With Kings Cross all but dead in the wake of the Royal Commission, John tails a group of colourful partygoers to Oxford Street – the seductive, ecstasy-fuelled new centre of Sydney nightlife. John wants in, but it’s not going to be easy. Nightclub owner Ray Kinnock (Naveen Andrews) employs every trick in his well-connected arsenal to challenge John’s crown, while Dean Taylor (Luke Arnold) and Benny Vasquez (Matuse) emerge as new threats.

With Senior Sergeant Elizabeth Doyle (Tess Haubrich) following John’s every move and his own brothers causing chaos, John’s separate worlds of business, family, and crime, will collide.

Season two was written by Sam Meikle, Sarah Smith, Fin Edquist, Jane Allen, Tim Pye, and James Pope, while Grant Brown, Ian Watson, and Tori Garrett directed the eight episodes.

Last King of the Cross is produced by Alexandra Doering, executive produced by Helium CEO Mark Fennessy and John Ibrahim, with Alexander Pettaras as associate producer.

The series received major production investment from Screen Australia with financial support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW fund and Fulcrum Media Finance. Post, digital, and visual effects is supported by Screen NSW and Screen Queensland. Cineflix Rights is handling international distribution.

The first two episodes of the second season will premiere on Friday, August 30 on Paramount+.