‘This film was created with so much love’: Joy Hopwood on celebrating late actor Lex Marinos with ‘It’s Our Time’

Late actor Lex Marinos’ final performance will be showcased at Sydney’s Randwick Ritz and Melbourne’s Lido Cinemas next month as Joy Hopwood’s It’s Our Time hits screens.

The celebrated performer and broadcaster plays landlord Ken Lykos in Joy House Productions and Avenoir Production’s Sydney-shot romantic comedy, which stars Tiana Ho as Emilia Kong, an aspiring filmmaker desperate to fund her passion project while grappling with an impending eviction.

Her aspirations become more complicated when a film agency funding officer shows interest in her best friend, Zoe Chadwick, leading her to try and get the film up by approaching a TV star, Serena Tran (Maria Tran).

It’s Our Time‘s closing credits pay tribute to Marinos, who died in September last year aged 75.

The actor and director began his career as a producer and presenter on 2JJ/2JJJ (the precursors to Triple J) in the late 1970s, before going on to amass nearly fifty acting credits across five decades, including sitcom Kingswood Country, where he appeared as Bruno Bertolucci for 71 episodes, as well as The Slap, S.C.O.O.P, Good News Week and World Series Debating. He also acted in theatrical productions with Nimrod, the APG Sydney Theatre Company, and the Melbourne Theatre Company.

Outside of acting, he is known for directing films An Indecent Obsession and Boundaries of the Heart, television series Bodyline and Embassy, and multiple documentaries and theatre productions.

Tiana Hogben and Bianca Bradey on the Sydney set of Joy Hopwood’s ‘It’s Our Time’

Hopwood, who previously collaborated with Marinos on last year’s The Gift That Gives, said the actor’s fun on-set antics were “treasured” amongst all who worked on It’s Our Time.

“Lex was greatly loved by all the cast and crew,” the writer/director said.

“He’ll be remembered for not only his great sense of humour and wit but also his humbleness and deep respect for everyone involved in this production.

“This film was created with so much love, and Lex’s legacy only makes it more special. We hope audiences will enjoy every moment and remember him as fondly as we do.”

Hogben said it was a “joy to work on this film and to see Lex’s magic on screen”.

“I think audiences will feel the love and dedication we poured into every scene,” she said.

Thurnwald also praised his late castmate, describing Marinos as a “wonderful icon to Australian television.”

It’s Our Time will premiere on February 9 at Sydney’s Randwick Ritz, after which it will screen at various session times before concluding its theatrical run on February 16 at Melbourne’s Lido Cinemas.

Hopwood has begun holding auditions for her next film, Her Last Laugh, working with casting director and previous collaborator Mathew Waters.