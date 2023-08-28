‘Love Triangle’ S2 (Trailer)

In the second season of Stan Original dating series Love Triangle, six new singles are on the hunt for a mind-blowing romantic connection, with Married At First Sight alumni Ella May Ding on board as narrator.

The new episodes are produced by Endemol Shine Australia director of content Tara McWilliams, alongside executive producers Mollie Harwood, Alex Spurway, Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie, and 9Network’s John Walsh, Michael Healy and Adrian Swift.

The first two episodes of Love Triangle season two will premiere October 5 on Stan, followed by a new episode every Thursday.