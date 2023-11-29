‘Lucid Dreaming’ (Feature film)

Tom Young’s Lucid Dreaming, a feature film completed in just 100 days, is now on YouTube.

The non-linear story follows Macy, played by Franca Lafosse, as she comes to terms with her trauma through self-reflection and dream journaling, only to discover the ability to lucid dream.

The cast also includes Chris Koch, Connor Pullinger, Farhad Farooque, Mariah Gates, Lucia Franks, Trung Le, Nick Buckland, Clare Mansfield, Blake Taylor, Katherine Sortini, and Stephen Schofield.

Young wrote, directed, produced and edited the project, working alongside cinematographer Helen Carter, costume designer Anita Seiler, sound recordist Charlie Alderson, and composer Sean Williams. Young is a lecturer at Flinders University, and a number of his students from the creative arts in screen course undertook work placements on the film.

https://www.100dayfilm.com/