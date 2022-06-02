Nine Perfect Strangers and The Dry producer Made Up Stories will make its first foray into unscripted with original format Undressed for Network 10, in partnership with Eden Gaha.

Hosted by journalist Kathryn Eisman, the Sydney-shot series is driven by the question: “If we change our clothing, can we change our lives?”.

Dubbed a social experiment, it will take a group of Australians on a journey to explore what drives their clothing choices, and challenge them to make new ones that will create ‘the lives they desire’.

Eisman is a former E! News Entertainment reporter who has written books such as How to Tell A Man by His Shoes and How to Tell a Woman by Her Handbag.

“First impressions count and are formed in less than one tenth of a second, so our clothing choices say far more about our identity, our dreams and our fears than we dare imagine. Undressed is the culmination of my 20-year obsession with uncovering the truth about what our style reveals about us,” Eisman said.

“I am thrilled to be working with this team of talented storytellers from the scripted and non-scripted worlds, to take viewers on a beautiful, intimate and surprising journey that asks, “What do my clothes really say about me?”

Undressed is executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jane Cho for Made Up Stories. While recently appointed president of Eureka Productions, Gaha executive produces for his own banner, Mother Media Group. Eisman is also an EP, and Marcelle Lunam directs.

In a joint statement, Papandrea, Hutensky, Cho and Gaha said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Made Up Stories’ first unscripted series together, alongside Kathryn Eisman and Network 10. Undressed is a prestige series that will dig deep into the language and psychology of our clothing choices in a cinematic, character-driven and intimate style, bringing everything we love about scripted drama to the real world.”

Network 10 head of factual Sarah Thornton said Undressed would be a contemporary approach to the genre.

“I remember reading Kathryn’s books when I was at Uni – her talent is unique and genuinely powerful. I’m grateful for the opportunity to create something truly innovative with such a creative and talented production team. I can’t wait for viewers to be moved and ultimately uplifted by the remarkable stories of the everyday Aussies who are participating. And perhaps change all our views on clothes and the power of getting dressed.”