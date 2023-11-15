Markus Förderer launches interactive lens flare library

Cinematographer Markus Förderer has turned his passion for lens into CINEFLARES, an interactive lens flare library.

CINEFLARES allows users to explore and compare a selection of cine lenses for their unique visual characteristics and response to light. Each lens has been professionally captured under controlled conditions utilising motion control and high-resolution large format cameras. By capturing a bright point light source against a deep black background, each optic exhibits its distinctive flare pattern, contrast-holding ability, and individual colour response—revealing the unique fingerprint or lens flare of each serial number.

The library was originally created by Markus Förderer to serve his own cinematic needs on numerous feature films.

“If you’re in search of a clean, neutral lens for VFX plates or one with a specific flare pattern reminiscent of a certain period, using CINEFLARES will instantly reveal these lens characteristics, to help make informed decisions,” he said.

“It’s the gateway to discover and learn about the rich history of cine lenses and can serve as a collaborative companion throughout pre-production to post-production.”

Currently in its BETA phase, CINEFLARES’ full launch in 2024 will feature an extensive collection, ranging from wide open to stopped down, and from vintage to modern optics. News and updates about CINEFLARES PRO, fully interactive lens flare library, will be available in 2024.

Users of CINEFLARES in its BETA phase include Academy Award-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, who called it: “an essential first stop for cinematographers when comparing lenses. The ease of which it allows us to examine flare characteristics between lenses with a simple mouse click is extraordinary.”

To sign up for the CINEFLARES BETA version and for more information, visit www.cineflares.com or follow on Instagram @cinelensflares