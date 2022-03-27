Screen Well, a new wellbeing website for the Australian screen industry, is a necessary destination to address the increasing rate of mental illness in the workplace.

Screen Well exists to tackle the ongoing mental health challenges facing Australian screen businesses and practitioners, who are prone to higher levels of suicide ideation, anxiety, and depression compared to the general population.

Screen Well co-founder Ben Steel

“Prioritising wellbeing in the workplace starts at the top, but everyone working in screen has a part to play if we want to create mentally healthier screen workplaces, that’s why Screen Well’s suite of early intervention and prevention services help to support individuals, peers, and workplaces,” shared Screen Well co-founder Ben Steel, and Director of acclaimed ABC documentary The Show Must Go On

The initial offering includes; three best practice industry guides for wellbeing, a research collaboration with Griffith Film School, and a partnership with Ausfilm, Fox Studios Australia, Netflix, and Industrial Light & Magic offering 60 free places across 5 online Mental Health First Aid courses commencing in June 2022.

Co-founder Margaret Tillson

“Our vision is to improve the mental health literacy of our workforce by reducing the stigma and barriers to seeking help. We aim to achieve this by delivering practical early intervention and prevention skills for individuals and support services to screen businesses,” says co-founder Margaret Tillson.

Margaret and Ben are committed to their goal of making the screen industry pro-active, not re-active, on this issue and encourage people to head to the website and sign up for future updates on initiatives and resources.

“As we continue to grow we will be investing our trade-generated income back into free screen industry specific resources and initiatives. By investing in us you are investing in your own industry,” concludes Steel.

The Screen Well website is now live – www.screenwell.com.au