California-based Michele Turnure-Salleo is set to join Storyd Group as a development producer, working alongside co-founders and directors Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey.

Weir and Humphrey launched Storyd early last year, with aims to amplify projects from Australian female filmmakers on the international stage. It works with filmmakers, founders, and investors to find new audiences and supports innovation in storytelling, technology, and finance models.

The company has already invested in films such as Seriously Red, Run Rabbit Run and How Please a Woman. It is development with Genevieve Clay-Smith/Bus Stop Films’ Baby Cat, and has also optioned Lyn Yeowart book The Silent Listener, and, with Dollhouse Pictures, Hannah Kent’s third novel, Devotion.

The hire of Turnure-Salleo marks an expansion for Storyd, and her role will see her collaborate with screenwriters and producers to elevate scripts, with an eye to increased potential for international success.

“We are really excited to have Michele onboard. Her deep story knowledge and her international connections will help us to support our creative partners and to continue scaling our business,” said Weir in a statement.

In addition to her new position at Storyd, Turnure-Salleo will continue to serve as principal/producer at Feracious Entertainment where she develops, finances, and produces independent films. Her executive producer/co-executive producer credits include Blueback, Farewell Amor, Before You Know It, The Sound of Silence and Buoyancy.

Turnure-Salleo has worked as script editor and development mentor for Biennale College Cinema, VicScreen’s Originate program and the Attagirl global lab, among others. She is also the founder and former head of the San Francisco Film Society’s Filmmaker360 (now SF Film), where she provided more than $US5 million in funding to support filmmakers such as Maryam Keshavarz, Chloe Zhao, Ryan Coogler and

Benh Zeitlin.

“I’m thrilled to join Storyd Group. I have worked with both Deanne and Olivia in the past and I share their passion in supporting filmmakers so the full potential of their stories can be realised,” said Turnure-Salleo.

“As an Australian based in California, I see many opportunities available for Australian filmmakers on the global stage.”