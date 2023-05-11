‘Million Dollar Island’ (First Look)

Eureka Productions’ Million Dollar Island consists of 100 people trying to stay on a remote desert island, vying for a chance to win $1 million.

However, surviving the harsh conditions with limited means isn’t the only challenge.

Each contestant starts the adventure with a bracelet worth $10,000. While they are on the island, contestants can gain and lose bracelets by competing in various games.

The format was co-developed by John de Mol, whose previous work includes Big Brother and The Voice, together with Wim van Dam and Jourik van der Vorst.

Ant Middleton will front the Australian version, which was filmed in was filmed on two of the 99 islands surrounding mainland Langkawi in Malaysia.

The key creatives include series director Jo Siddiqui, series producer JoJo Culver, head of production Emma Smith, production executive Susan Hounslow, line producer Lindy Dobson and supervising executive producer Judy Smart. Also involved were Eureka US president/executive producer Eden Gaha, Eureka chief content officer Rikkie Proost, and Talpa Entertainment head of international content and productions Steve Goudkuil.

Million Dollar Island is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.