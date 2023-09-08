Mirasia joins SBS’s ‘Swift Street’ on AGSC Credit Maker placement

Melbourne-based DJ/producer Mirasia has joined the production of SBS crime drama Swift Street as the third Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) placement of Screen Australia’s Credit Maker program.

She will work with supervising composers Maria Alfonsine and Damian de Boos-Smith on the Magpie Pictures series, which follows a 21-year-old as she teams up with her jaded old-school hustler father to get him out of debt and save him from a merciless crime boss who wants her money urgently.

Swift Street is written and created by emerging writer/director Tig Terera and produced by Lois Randall and Ivy Mak.

Speaking about the placement, Mirasia said she was both “grateful and excited” to make to her mark and further her skills on the project.

“They say it takes 10 years for an overnight success, and it was a decade ago I graduated uni, moved across the country and have been working in music to be now given an opportunity to work as a screen composer on a series,” she said.

Launched last year as part of Screen Australia’s Gender Matters initiative, Credit Maker consists of the AGSC, Australian Directors Guild (ADG), and Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) each supporting four female practitioners to shadow an established creative on a scripted project in production.

Mirasia was chosen by the production after all eligible applicants in the Credit Maker program were considered. Once selected, several independent assessors examined the placement and approved Mirasia for the program.

Randall and Mak said the program was a great opportunity to elevate diverse female talent into lead creative roles in our industry.

“We are excited to work with the AGSC to bring Mirasia’s music to the unique world of Swift Street led by our wonderful music composers Maria Alfonsine and Damian de Boos-Smith,” they said.

AGSC executive officer Kingston Anderson commended the producers for stepping up to support new talent and grow the pool of female composers in Australia.

“We are really excited by the support of experienced composers like Maria Alfonsine and Damian de Boos-Smith for the next generation of female composers,” he said.

The AGSC has already successfully placed two female composers in the last six months, with Rose Mackenzie-Peterson working on the second season of Stan’s Wolf Like Me under supervising composer Piers Burbrook de Vere and Petra Salsjo receiving guidance from Cornel Wilczek on the second season of Love Me.