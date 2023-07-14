More sales for ‘The Deep’ across North America, Europe

A Stark Production’s animated children’s series The Deep continues to sell overseas, with distributor and producing partner Wildbrain recently securing a range of new deals.

These include Rockbot (US) for season one; Club Illico (Canada) for seasons one and two; RTE (Ireland) for seasons three and four; NRK (Norway) for seasons one, two and four; and France Télévisions for season four.

Aimed at 8-12 year olds, The Deep is based on the graphic novel series created by Tom Taylor and co-creator, artist James Brouwer. Originally commissioned by the ABC, The Deep has sold to 100 broadcasters around the world.

The most recent chapter in the series is the 13-episode season four, greenlit in 2021 by the ABC, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) and Mediacorp.

Season four sees the Nekton family finally find the fabled city of Lemuria after searching for generations. But the greatest discovery they’ve made is also the most shocking: proof that Ant and Fontaine’s grandparents made it to Lemuria. The Nektons had given up on ever seeing their loved ones again – but now they have hope.

Australia’s A Stark Production handled the scripting, storyboarding and design, and original music score of the new series, while Canada’s WildBrain oversaw directors, cast and voice recording, and post-production on the new episodes. Singapore’s Infinite Studios undertook layout, animation, FX, lighting, and composition.

In addition to the range of new broadcast deals, A Stark Production has also secured a licensing deal with BMS Brands Australia, who has partnered with commissioning broadcaster ABC for a range of 3D puzzles for ages 5+ which are now available via Amazon and the Nile Group in Australia. The puzzle range will also be available from Mr. Toys stores in Australia from September this year.

Australian distributor ACTF has also secured a partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum’s educational and digital departments to create a The Deep learning resource. Created for years 3-6 classes, it has been mapped to subjects including science, design and technologies, sustainability, media arts, English and critical and creative thinking.

“I am absolutely thrilled to see The Deep picked up by even more international broadcasters – with stories that are wonderfully submersive, exciting and filled with mystery, the show is truly a delight for young global audiences,” said Avrill Stark, CEO of A Stark Production.

“As an exciting brand of entertainment, The Deep is really finding its voice through a diverse range of broadcasters, public spaces, and educational channels and now gives our audience the opportunity to engage with the series in so many new and fun ways”.

WildBrain VP global sales and rights strategy Caroline Tyre added:“The Deep is rich in adventure with entertaining storylines and compelling characters and it’s no wonder the show is so popular. It’s a joy to continue sharing it with new audiences around the globe and to watch families discover the on-screen journey into the unknown depths of the ocean.”

ACTF handles distribution rights for Australia and New Zealand, with Infinite Studios managing rights for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and China. WildBrain oversees sales for the rest of the world.