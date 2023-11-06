Natalie Jane Harvie leads CGA Awards nominations

Citizen Jane Casting director Natalie Jane Harvie has had her work recognised across four TVCs to lead the nominations for this month’s Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards.

Harvie has been nominated twice in both the Best Casting in a TVC and Best Casting in a TVC – Community categories, receiving nods for MLA Lamb ‘Un-Australian’ and Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’ in the former and Mona ‘Queer Woodchop Championships’ and Movember in the latter.

Last year’s Best Casting in a Feature Film winner Anousha Zarkesh has two nominations in this year’s field, where she is included for Shayda and The New Boy. She will compete against Jane Norris who got a nod for Sweet As, and Nikki Barrett, recognised for Talk to Me.

Barrett and Norris each have a further two nominations in the television categories, joining a host of others in receiving three nominations, including Nathan Lloyd, Amy Mete, Danny Long and Zarkesh.

This year’s ceremony, set to take place November 24 at The Establishment in Sydney, will be hosted by Julia Zemiro and Genevieve Hegney. The 2023 CGA Rising Stars will also be presented on the night.

CGA president Thea McLeod said the guild was “buzzing with excitement” ahead of this year’s awards.

“It’s a privilege to come together and revel in the outstanding work of casting directors in Australia,” she said.

“With their exceptional talent-spotting abilities, ability to gauge chemistry and assemble the perfect ensemble, casting directors are instrumental in transforming scripts into stories that leave a lasting imprint in our memories.”

The full list of 2023 CGA Award nominees is as follows:

Best Casting in a Feature Film

• Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh

• Sweet As – Jane Norris

• Talk To Me – Nikki Barrett

• The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a Short Film

• 14 in February – Will Pearce

• Hafekasi – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass

• Pasifika Drift – Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler

• Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge – Danny Long

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

• Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor and Stevie Ray

• Deadloch – Alison Telford and Kate Leonard

• Gold Diggers – Lou Mitchell, Marianne Jade and Amanda Mitchell

• Totally Completely Fine – Amanda Mitchell

Best Casting in a TV Drama

• Black Snow – Nikki Barrett and Natalie Wall

• Last King of the Cross – Stevie Ray

• Shantaram – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard, Kate Dowd (UK Casting) and Nikki Barrett

(Original Casting)

• The Newsreader S2 – Nathan Lloyd

Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries

• In Our Blood – Nathan Lloyd

• Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd

• The Clearing – Jane Norris

• The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

• & Juliet – Kirsty McGregor

• Choir Boy – Rhys Velasquez

• Fences – Alex Souvlis

• Is God Is – Janine Snape and Alex Souvlis

Best Casting in a TVC

• Australia Post ‘Delivering Always’ – Ally Reynolds and Ellie Honigman

• Furphy ‘Rookie’ – Amy Mete

• MLA Lamb ‘Un-Australian’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

• Telstra ‘This Is Footy Country’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

• Virgin Australia ‘Have A Wonderful Flight’ – Amy Mete

• Who Gives A Crap ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ – Sarah Alekna

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

• Mona ‘Queer Woodchop Championships’ – Natalie Jane Harvie

• Movember – Natalie Jane Harvie

• NRL ‘Run To What’s Real’ – Stevie Ray

• Qantas ‘Feels Like Home Again’ – Danny Long

• Vegemite 100 Years – Peta Dermatis and Lauren Mass

• Vote Yes, The Voice – Anousha Zarkesh

Achievement in Casting

• Barrumbi Kids – Faith Martin

• Crazy Fun Park – Marianne Jade and Lou Mitchell

• Latecomers – Danny Long

• Triple Oh! – Amy Mete and Nick Hamon