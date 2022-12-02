Anousha Zarkesh won a record-breaking four categories at this year’s Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) Awards on Friday, including her second consecutive Best Casting in a Feature Film for We Are Still Here.

The CGA vice president had seven nominations across six categories, also triumphing in Best Casting in a TV Comedy for Preppers, Best Casting in a Tele Movie/Miniseries for Bali 2002, and Achievement in Casting.

Other winners on the night included Amanda Mitchell, who was awarded Best Casting in a TV Drama for her work on Heartbreak High, while Tom McSweeny and David Newman took out Best Casting in a Short Film for The Moths Will Eat Them Up.

First-time nominees Lisa Campbell and Mathew Waters walked away with the gongs for Best Casting in a Theatre Production and Best Casting in a TVC, respectively.

Campbell was recognised for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with Waters winning for his work on SBS’s We All Speak campaign.

Elsewhere, Nick Hamon and Amy Mete secured the top prize in Best Casting in a TVC – Community for the R U OK? campaign.

As part of the ceremony — hosted by Julia Morris and Nazeem Hussain — the CGA also officially crowned its Rising Stars for 2022, with this year’s contingent comprising Christopher Bunton,Hattie Hook, James Majoos, Mabel Li, Maggie (Max) McKenna, Michelle Lim Davidson, Sana’a Shaik, Shaka Cook, Steph Tisdell, and Tuuli Narkle.

The full winners’ list is as follows:

Best Casting in a Feature Film

We Are Still Here – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a TV Drama

Heartbreak High – Amanda Mitchell

Best Casting in a TV Comedy

Preppers – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a Telemovie/TV Miniseries

Bali 2002 – Anousha Zarkesh

Best Casting in a Short Film

The Moths Will Eat Them Up – Tom McSweeney, David Newman

Best Casting in a Theatre Production

Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Lisa Campbell

Best Casting in a TVC

SBS “We All Speak” – Mathew Waters

Best Casting in a TVC – Community

R U OK? – Nick Hamon, Amy Mete

Achievement in Casting

The Australia Wars – Anousha Zarkesh