‘NCIS: Sydney’ shoot underway in Northern Territory

The second season of Paramount series NCIS: Sydney has begun shooting in the Northern Territory.

It is one of several major productions to be lured to the region by Screen Territory’s Production Attraction Incentive Program, which is open to projects spending at least $2 million of qualifying local expenditure.

Screen Territory director Jennie Hughes said the Territory’s diverse locations, skilled local crews, and strong government backing make it an ideal destination for filmmakers.

“Hosting a globally recognised franchise like NCIS is a fantastic opportunity to show off all the Northern Territory has to offer – not only does it promote visitation to the NT by showcasing our incredible landscapes and culture on screen for millions to see, but it also provides valuable employment opportunities for locals and boosts the Territory’s economy.”

Other recent NT-shot productions include Netflix’s Desert King, Amazon’s Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Stan’s Thou Shalt Not Steal, Amazon’s Top End Bub, and StudioCanal feature film Kangaroo.

NCIS: Sydney, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount ANZ, is the first iteration of the franchise to be based outside the US. It premiered on CBS US as the number one new series in the 2023-24 Fall season, with the premiere reaching over 10.2 million US viewers.

Filming on the second series began in Sydney earlier this year with two episodes slated to be shot in the Northern Territory. Olivia Swann (as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey) and Todd Lasance (as AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey) play the leaders of an eclectic team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).