After 37 years and 8903 episodes, Fremantle Australia’s Neighbours final episode, running 90-minutes, will be simulcast on 10 and 10 Peach on Thursday, July 28 at 7:30pm.

Favourites from the past return to Ramsay St to celebrate with Erinsborough locals. In a massive homecoming there will be something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985.

Neighbours is Australia’s longest running drama, responsible for launching the careers of people such as Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, and Liam Hemsworth, and has served as key training ground for industry, particularly writers and directors.