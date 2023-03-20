Netflix has announced more attachments for the second season of Heartbreak High, offering five opportunities for entry-level candidates.

The paid positions will be available across production accounting, editing, locations, costumes, and hair and makeup, with Netflix also supporting a director’s attachment as a professional accelerator placement.

All of the Heartbreak High S2 attachments will be designated to a specific supervisor in the department they are working with, and come under a head of department.

On the first season of the Fremantle Australia/NewBe series, the streamer welcomed entry-level post-production attachments, including post-production assistant Elliotte Frankie and assistant editor Jashwin Prasad.

Prasad said he signed up because he had always been interested in post-production, but had “always found it hard to find a way”.

Frankie advised any new applicants to “ask as many questions and ask to go to as many meetings as they could”.

More episodes of the teen drama were announced last October, following a first season that spent three weeks in Netflix’s global top ten, while also achieving top ten status in more than 43 territories, including US, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Interested applicants in the locations, costume, and hair and make up departments can apply here by Friday, March 31, and will need to be available through the duration of principal photography which runs from May 29 to August 29 in Sydney.