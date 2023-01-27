Netflix is inviting applications for a two-week training intensive on production accounting.

Delivered in collaboration with Entertainment Partners (formerly Moneypenny Services), the development workshop is designed to give an overview of the role, as well as a how-to on managing a production budget from lock-off through to project completion.

A total of 15 participants will come under the guidance of training director Jill Hewitt for the initiative, which forms part of Netflix ANZ’s Grow Creative program.

Grow Creative manager Penny Smallacombe said the streamer aimed to be “the gold standard” in the industry in terms of the talent working across its productions.

“With the help of Entertainment Partners, we’ll prepare a diverse group of emerging accountants for roles in production accounting and jump-start their careers through real-world work experience on some of Australia’s (and the world’s) best film and TV productions,” she said.

Moneypenny has previously developed a diploma course at AFTRS, which ran in 2017, but was unable to secure sufficient numbers to be held the following year.

In 2019, AFTRS introduced a production accounting industry certificate in response to industry demand.

Earlier that year Moneypenny CEO Jane Corden published an article in IF bemoaning the lack of available experienced line producers, production accountants, and accounts assistants, while warning that it would be “no passing phenomenon”, a prediction that has since been confirmed in data from Screen Producers Australia and the Ausfilm-commissioned Olsberg report.

“Unfortunately experienced line producers and production accountants are not created in a classroom,” she wrote.

“The suitably qualified people needed on the shows that have started in the last few months should have been in training over the last five years. In part this is the tyranny of the freelance world, where attrition occurs when production falls and there is no motivation to train.”

Candidates interested in applying for the Netflix and Entertainment Partners development workshop must have academic or vocational qualifications in accounting or an equivalent level of competence through work experience and be available to attend the two-week intensive from February 27 to March 10.

Applications close February 9. Find out more information about how to apply here.