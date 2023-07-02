Netflix teams up with Screen Territory to launch First Nations production workshop

First Nations practitioners seeking to enter the screen industry will have the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of Netflix as part of a new initiative the streamer has launched with Screen Territory.

The First Nations Production Ready Bootcamp is a three-day Darwin-based workshop that will support 10 First Nations participants by providing a comprehensive overview of the ins and outs of screen production, while also preparing them for trainee and attachment positions.

Applicants from the Northern Territory and South Australia are encouraged to apply for the training program, which will focus on below-the-line crew roles, including production assistants, locations, hair and makeup, costumes, set design, props, and assistant editing.

Following the boot camp, up to six successful candidates will be selected to continue on as part of Netflix’s ongoing production attachment program and secure an attachment working position on an as-yet-untitled series shooting in and around Darwin, NT, and South Australia.

All applicants must have a valid driver’s license, a strong interest in below-the-line crew roles, and be available to travel to Darwin from July 25-29. Those selected to continue in the attachment program must be available to travel and work in the Northern Territory and or South Australia from August 8- November 10.

Expenses will be covered for the boot camp and a nominal fee offered to accepted participants.

Those successful in being selected for the attachment program will be paid for the duration of their work.

Applications close Friday, July 14 at 5pm. Find out more information about how to apply here.

The Production Ready Bootcamp is an initiative of Netflix’s Grow Creative Australia program, which is designed to expand and up-skill local talent – both above and below the line – via investment in education and training.