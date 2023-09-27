‘Night Bloomers’ (Trailer)

Andrew Undi Lee’s Night Bloomers is a horror anthology series exploring multigenerational stories from the unspoken immigration experiences of the Korean Australia diaspora. A group of interconnected protagonists must navigate a creepy, off-kilter world while struggling with fractured identities that were impacted by war and immigration. Each hero faces mortality in a unique way, coupled with a deep yearning that manifests in malevolent forms of evil that the ensemble of characters must overcome collectively.

Shot in the Western Suburbs of Sydney, the five-part Digital Original stars Ra Chapman, Deborah An, Helen Kim, Joshua Park, Rayden Casano, Jaewoo Kim, Clara Kim, Jeno Kim, Charles An, and Cooper Mortlock.

Lee created, wrote, directed, and produced the anthology, working with a creative team that included executive producers Michael McMahon and Arts & Cultural Exchange’s Barry Gamba, and writers Chapman, Jacob Holmes-Brown, and Suzanne Soo Hyun Kim, who also directed an episode.

Night Bloomers received principal production funding from Screen Australia, in association with SBS, with the support of Screen NSW.

The series will premiere on Saturday, October 28 on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand.