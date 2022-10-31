Nikon has released a firmware update for its flagship mirrorless camera Nikon Z 9 which adds support for ATOMOS AirGlu BT.

This gives the Z 9 the ability to synchronise timecode wirelessly over Bluetooth (BT) with a range of compatible devices and software applications.

Nikon Z 9

The Z 9 is powered by a 45.7 megapixel stacked CMOS sensor and the next generation EXPEED 7 image processing engine. It features an electronic shutter and an auto-focus system that uses a subject detection algorithm developed with deep-learning technology, as well as 3D-tracking.

ATOMOS UltraSync BLUE

UltraSync BLUE is the first product to synchronise timecode using ATOMOS AirGlu BT technology to an expanding range of compatible cameras, audio recorders, and applications. Once the devices are connected, timecode is transmitted wirelessly from the UltraSync BLUE and embedded into the media files each generates. The ATOMOS UltraSync BLUE can be used as the server to wirelessly synchronise timecode over BT for up to 6 Nikon Z 9 cameras and a range of compatible devices including dedicated audio recorders from Zoom and Tascam, or apps including UltraSync BLUE Slate, MovieSlate 8, MAVIS Pro Camera, Apogee MetaRecorder, Softron MovieRecorder, and Softron Multicam Logger.

ATOMOS AirGlu™

The ATOMOS AirGlu system was developed by Timecode Systems to provide sync for productions. The ability to lock cameras together and support dual system recording with separate audio devices, streamlines post workflows.

AirGlu BT is the wireless technology for synchronising timecode over Bluetooth. It’s best suited for devices within closer proximity. AirGlu RF (Radio Frequency) offers a long-range option and is the wireless technology for synchronising timecode over wider distances. Both wireless networks are designed to work together to support different devices operating together and create maximum flexibility for each production. The UltraSync BLUE, UltraSync One, AtomX SYNC, ATOMOS CONNECT for NINJA V and NINJA V+, and SHOGUN CONNECT all sync and communicate using AirGlu RF, while simultaneously and independently acting as an AirGlu BT hotspot for local devices and apps. Each server is able to support up to 6 BT devices.

ATOMOS has created an OEM ATOMOS AirGlu Module for third-party manufacturers. The AirGlu 2 module supports both BT and RF and the AirGlu™ 3 module supports RF only. AirGlu 2 is the implementation ATOMOS uses in the CONNECT range of products. AirGlu 3 is intended for third-party devices that already include BT support.

“Our partnership with Nikon demonstrates our commitment at ATOMOS to innovate and solve all manner of technical challenges faced by filmmakers. Even when a camera can record video internally, ATOMOS can add value by connecting devices and in this case, providing wireless timecode sync. This patented wireless technology was developed with just this scenario in mind, and we’re really pleased to find a new home for the Z 9 within the expanding ATOMOS ecosystem,” said ATOMOS CEO Trevor Elbourne.