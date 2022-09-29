Foxtel has announced a raft of new cast members for the second season of Upright, with Noni Hazlehurst, Jessica McNamee, Hayley McElhinney, and Darren Gilshenan joining Tim Minchin and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock in the dramedy.

Tom Budge, Anita Hegh, and Travis Cotton round out the new additions for the upcoming episodes, which will also include the return of Heather Mitchell, Ella Scott Lynch, Daniel Lapaine, Daniel Frederiksen, and Asmara Feik, as Lucky and Meg’s family.

Season two picks up with the misfit duo as they set off on another Australian road trip, this time setting their sights set on Far North Queensland.

Mirrah Foulkes directs all eight episodes of the Foxtel/Sky UK production, with script producer Niki Aken writing alongside Ian Meadows, Natesha Somasundaram, and Minchin, who also executive produces.

Jason Stephens returns to produce, this time alongside Meg O’Connell. Other executive producers include Helen Bowden, and Foxtel’s Brian Walsh and Lana Greenhalgh.

‘Upright’

Speaking about the new season, Minchin said watching his words come alive in the hands of brilliant actors was one of the “great thrills of the job”.

“We are so grateful for the incredible actors who signed up to be a part of the second season of Upright,” he said.

“Legends of the industry and newcomers alike, they grabbed hold of the quirky characters we had conjured and made them more exciting and nuanced and funny and real than we could have dreamed.”

Walsh said the calibre of the new cast was a testament to the “standout creative team at Lingo Pictures including the brilliant Tim Minchin and the wonderful scripts filled with humour and heart”.

Season two has received support from Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, Screen NSW, and Cutting Edge.

Entertainment One (eOne) is managing international sales.