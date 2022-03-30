Northern Pictures was crowned Production Business of the Year at this evening’s Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Awards, while also taking home further gongs for See What You Made Do and Love on the Spectrum.

The Sydney-based company triumphed in a field that included Bunya Productions, Hoodlum Entertainment, Jungle Entertainment and WildBear Entertainment.

In terms of Northern Pictures’ awards for individual titles, See What You Made Me Do tied for Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year with the second season of Endemol Shine Australia’s Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds, while Love on the Spectrum won Reality Series Production of the Year.

ESA was the only other production company to walk away with more than one prize, winning Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year for season 13 of Gogglebox.

The SPA Awards were held this evening for the first time since 2019 at Star Theatre on the Gold Coast, capping off the in-person portion of this year’s Screen Forever conference.

Breakthrough Business of the Year was presented to Bronte Pictures, recognising the company’s work across projects like Wyrmwood: Apocalypse and Streamline.

The Screen Business Export Award was snared by Goalpost Pictures for The Invisible Man. Made in partnership with Blumhouse for Universal Pictures, the film made $US143.2 million at the box office worldwide, despite releasing in late February 2020 just as the world began to shutdown.

As announced ahead of the ceremony, Screentime co-founder Bob Campbell was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while ABC head of scripted production Sally Riley was named Commissioner of the Year.

Drama Series Production of the Year went to Werner Film Productions for The Newsreader, adding to its swag of AACTA Awards, while Feature Film Production of the Year is shared between Bunya Productions, Maxo Studios and Savage Films for High Ground.

Telemovie or Mini-Series Production of the Year was a tie between Matchbox Pictures’ Stateless and Every Cloud Productions’ A Sunburnt Christmas.

Feature Documentary Production of the Year went to the already highly-decorated Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, from In Films.

The full list of winners:

Animated Series Production of the Year – Kangaroo Beach, Cheeky Little

Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year – Fisk, Porchlight Films

Documentary Program or Series Production of the Year – See What You Made Me Do, Northern Pictures

Drama Series Production of the Year – The Newsreader, Werner Film Productions

Light Entertainment Series Production of the Year – Gogglebox (Season 13), Endemol Shine Australia

Reality Series Production of the Year – Love on the Spectrum, Northern Pictures

Telemovie or Mini-Series Production of the Year – A Sunburnt Christmas, Every Cloud Productions

Breakthrough Business of the Year – Bronte Pictures

Commissioner of the Year – Sally Riley

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Campbell

Media Super Production Business of the Year – Northern Pictures

Screen Business Export Award – The Invisible Man, Goalpost Pictures

– The Invisible Man, Goalpost Pictures Services and Facilities Business of the Year – Count Out Loud for Retrograde, Orange Entertainment