Northern Pictures wins two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S’

Australian company Northern Pictures has won two Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for its Love on the Spectrum U.S series.

The awards for Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program and Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program mark the fifth Primetime Emmy Awards that the company has now won following its 2022 wins.

The Northern Pictures team was also nominated at this year’s awards for Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

...