Goran Stolevski’s sophomore feature Of An Age follows Kol (Elias Anton), a 17-year-old Serbian immigrant fresh out of school in Melbourne during the summer of 1999.

He’s preparing for the Australian Dance finals when he receives a distress call from his dance partner, Ebony (Hattie Hook), who has woken up on an unfamiliar beach after a big night out.

With the help of Ebony’s older brother, Adam (Thom Green), they attempt to make it to the finals on time but when Kol and Adam get stuck in summer traffic, they begin to realise they have more in common than they first thought.

Over the course of the next 24 hours, an unexpected and intense romance blossoms. A decade later the pair meet for a bittersweet reunion.

Written, directed, and edited by Stolevski, Of An Age is produced by Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings.

It will be released in Australian cinemas via Village Roadshow on March 23 with previews March 17 – 19.