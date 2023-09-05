Old People’s Home For Teenagers S2 (First Look)

The ABC’s Old People’s Home for Teenagers is back for another season, bringing together a group of seniors living in a retirement village with a group of local teenagers in the hope they will build much-needed connections and long-lasting bonds.

Although the seniors live in close proximity, they are suffering from loneliness, isolation and depression. The teenagers are also navigating a difficult time of life, as they struggle to develop their independence and self-worth.

Together, they participate in a series of activities to learn more about each other, challenge the way they think, and break down agist beliefs in both groups.

Narrated by Annabel Crabb, who also serves as script writer, Old People’s Home for Teenagers is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for the ABC, with the format created by CPL Productions and distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International. It was post-produced in Sydney NSW with the assistance of the NSW Government.

Phoebe McMahon is series producer, while Tony De La Pena is executive producer, and Suzzie Lawrence is the director. Rounding out the creative team are ABC factual commissioning editor Julie Hanna and head of ABC factual Susie Jones.

The second season of Old People’s Home for Teenagers will premiere Tuesday, October 3 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.