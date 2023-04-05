Screen Australia manager of strategic policy and insights Patrick May will join Ausfilm next month as director of policy and research, replacing the outgoing Nick Herd.

May has spent the past seven years at the national screen organisation, during which he managed several editions of Screen Australia’s Drama Report and also contributed to the 2020 Supporting Australian Stories on our Screens—Options Paper, co-authored by Screen Australia and the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

His new position consists of working with industry and government stakeholders, leading policy development, and providing advice on policy issues relating to Australia’s standing as a production destination. He will also manage Ausfilm’s governance and reporting requirements, as well as the organisation’s annual advocacy and research priorities.

May said his appointment came at an “exciting and dynamic” time for the industry,

“I’m delighted to join the Ausfilm team to help connect our world-class screen sector to global opportunities,” he said.

“I’d also like to celebrate Nick Herd and his work; he leaves an incredible legacy to build on.”

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks welcomed May while also paying tribute to Herd.

“We are thrilled to have secured Patrick for this important role,” she said.

“His experience and knowledge of Australian screen industry policy make him a terrific fit to lead our policy, advocacy, and research initiatives to ensure Australia remains globally competitive for international film and TV makers.

“I would also like to acknowledge the incredible contribution of outgoing head of policy and research Nick Herd, who for the last 10 years at Ausfilm has delivered huge policy wins for our members and the industry at large. We wish him a fabulous retirement.”

May starts at Ausfilm on May 1.