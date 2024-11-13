Peter Hebbes AM retires from music industry

Peter Hebbes has retired from the music industry after more than five decades working in publishing, record label, and artist management, as well as on the boards of music licensing organisation APRA AMCOS and music publisher AMPAL.

His career began in London in the 1970s in artist management where he worked with Sir Cliff Richard, Olivia Newton-John AC DBE and The Shadows. Hebbes then moved to Australia in 1977 and took up the position of A&R director – later becoming managing director – of Festival Music Publishing.

In 1993, Hebbes was appointed managing director of Universal/MCA Music Publishing Group, before setting up his own music publishing, business management and consultancy company, Hebbes Music Group (HMG), in 2000.

HMG was named Independent Music Publisher of the Year in 2003 by The Music Network and worked with many theatre and screen productions including Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shout, and The Merchants of Bollywood until its sale to Cooking Vinyl Australia in 2024.

In 2006, Hebbes’ contribution to the industry and extensive charity work with organisations like Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy of Australia (now Noro), The Golden Stave Foundation and Variety – the Children’s Charity, NSW was recognised by the government with his appointment of Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

From 2010 to 2012, he took up the role of general manager of the Australasian Music Publishers Association Limited (AMPAL), where he also served on its board for more than 40 years. He was also involved with industry organisations, including the Australian Music Centre (AMC) and the Music Industry Advisory Council (MIAC).

Clive Hodson, chair of AMPAL, said Hebbes had been a friend and colleague for more than 30 years.

“Throughout this time, I have witnessed his selfless dedication to his writers and invaluable support to the boards and organisations he has been part of. His 40 plus years as a valued AMPAL board member have showcased his deep knowledge, expertise and love of music, making him a valued asset to both the board and our wider membership.”

Hebbes also served on the board of the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) from 1988 to 2000, on the Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (AMCOS) Board for 34 years from 1988 to 2000, and again from 2002 to 2024.

Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, said Hebbes had been a pivotal player in the industry.

“Through his work with APRA AMCOS and many other organisations and charities in the music industry, he has brought great passion, dedication and guidance to everyone he’s worked with, and he will be sorely missed,” Ormston said.