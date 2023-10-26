Phil Goulden joins D2N – Technology Solutions as business development manager

Specialist communications, video and audio company D2N – Technology Solutions has welcomed technical producer Phil Goulden as business development manager.

Goulden brings more than forty years of experience in broadcast television to the role, having worked on productions of the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, AFL Grand Finals, NRL Grand Finals, Survivor, Big Brother, and many more. His previous roles include director of project services at Global Television Pty Ltd and director of broadcast operations at Cutting Edge.

In his new position, Goulden will be responsible for identifying new customers and income streams, with the goal of driving sustainable financial growth through boosting sales and forging strong relationships with clients.

He said he was excited to take the next steps of his career with the company.

“D2N – Technology Solutions is one of the best, most, innovative, and fastest growing companies in our industry,” he said.

D2N – Technology Solutions managing director Jason Owen said Goulden’s passion for excellence and customer service “fitted perfectly” with both his own and the company’s values.

“Having worked alongside Phil for over twenty years I am really excited about him joining the D2N team,” he said.

“As D2N continues to grow, having someone with Phil’s experience onboard adds a whole new layer of engineering and operational expertise for our broadcast, production, and audio-visual customers.”