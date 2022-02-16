What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie?

Based on the Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel, Pieces of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) and her mother Laura (Toni Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Shot in Sydney, Pieces of Her is a Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content production for Netflix, and also stars David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Omari Hardwick, Joe Demspie and Jacob Scipio.

Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner, with Minkie Spiro the director. Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver EP with Lesli Linka Glatter, Stoudt, Spiro, Slaughter and Janice Williams.

Pieces of Her premieres on Netflix March 4.