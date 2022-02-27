WTFN’s Police Strike Force, due to premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus from March 2, uses video and sound captured by the New South Wales Police Media Unit, combined with surveillance, search and interview footage to provide an insight into police stings and taskforce operations.

Police Strike Force has been made in partnership with the New South Wales Police Force Public Affairs Branch. Not only did the police supply access to people and cases, but they also provided much of their own footage for the series.