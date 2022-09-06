Sweetshop & Green has announced producer and writer Rachael Turk as head of scripted in what is a newly-created role.

Turk brings more than a decade of experience as a development producer to the company, having worked as part of the Fremantle global drama team for Easy Tiger Productions across Australia, the UK, France, Germany, and Norway.

Prior to that, she spearheaded the scripted development slate at Essential Media & Entertainment, co-creating SBS series Sunshine (2017) and The Principal (2015), and worked at Endemol Southern Star on shows such as Puberty Blues, Spirited S3, Howzat! Kerry Packer’s War, Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo and Magazine Wars.

The former film journalist has also served on juries for the London, Sydney, and Venice International Film Festivals.

Turk said it was “enormously exciting” to be part of Sweetshop & Green, whom she described as “prolific producers at the highest level”.

“From my first meetings with Gal, Sharlene, and their impressive team, I understood their vision to develop a suite of distinctive, bold projects with some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s most exciting talent, and the capacity to do this on a global scale,” she said.

Led by Sharlene George (Cook Islands Māori) in New Zealand and Gal Greenspan in Australia, Sweetshop & Green is a partnership between global commercial production company Sweetshop, and Israeli independent film production company Green Productions.

After starting its journey into film and television in October 2019, the New Zealand and Australian production company has specialised in international co-productions, while developing and producing projects for identified global audiences.

Greenspan said it was an honour to be able to entice talent “as remarkable as Rachael”.

“Sweetshop & Green’s focus has always been to tell bold and uniquely creative stories that will resonate with audiences everywhere,” he said.

“We believe a company is only ever as strong as its team. [Rachel] is a strong and incredibly driven creative filmmaker who will ensure Sweetshop & Green continues to evolve and develop a range of fascinating projects.”