‘Rachel’s Farm’ (Trailer)

In documentary, Rachel’s Farm, actor and director Rachel Ward sets out to regenerate her northern NSW beef farm, with the help of experts and neighbours.

For many years, her Nambucca Valley property was a family retreat, conventionally farmed by Rachel’s neighbour Mick. The 2019 Black Summer fires spared the farm, but the near-miss – and a first grandchild – sets Rachel thinking hard about the future. Mick encourages Rachel to challenge established farming practices and take on a new approach that starts from the soil up.

Directed by Ward, the film features intimate interviews with her family and the people she has been inspired by on her transition from the world of entertainment to the world of farming.

It is produced by WildBear Entertainment’s Bettina Dalton, and includes contributions from cinematographer Peter Coleman and editor Karen Johnson.

Rachel’s Farm will be released in cinemas on July 27 via Madman Entertainment.