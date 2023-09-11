‘Rebel With A Cause’ (Trailer)

Inkey Media Production’s Rebel With A Cause is a four-part documentary series that celebrates four iconic First Nations rebels – Senator Neville Bonner, poet Oodgeroo Noonuccal, magistrate Pat O’Shane, and media icon Tiga Bayles.

Commissioned by NITV, the series interweaves never-before-seen archival material with interviews of each subject’s loved ones and peers to delve into the philosophies that guided them and showcase their efforts in altering the course of Australian history.

Jill Robinson, Douglas Watkin, Sio Tusa, and EJ Garrett each directed an episode, with Citt Williams serving as series producer, and Dena Curtis executive producing. Fiona Strain, Scott Walton, and Pip Hart edited the series, working with cinematographer Anna Howard and composer Rhyan Clapham.

Rebel With A Cause was developed and produced in association with Screen Australia and Screen Queensland while receiving assistance from the National Film and Sound Archive. The first episode will premiere Sunday, October 1 at 9pm on NITV and SBS, with the remaining parts to be shown weekly on Sundays throughout the rest of the month.