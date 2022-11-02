ABC’s Reef School debuts on Monday November 14.

Reef School engages pre-schoolers using stories, songs, excursions, and games to navigate an imaginary Australian Coral Reef. Each episode will guide the pre-schoolers through stages of emotional social development and help them navigate milestones such as the first day of school.

The show is narrated by Emma Watkins and features voices of Tony Armstrong, Courtney Act and the late Uncle Jack Charles. The show promises laughs with former triple j host Veronica Milsom working on the script.

New episodes will air daily at 5.55pm on ABC Kids, ABC iview and ABC KIDS iview with an additional five episodes available on ABC iview from launch.

Reef School is an original production by the ABC. Executive producer is Nicole Cheek; supervising producer, Natalie Robinson-Hurst and series producer Karin Fitzhardinge.