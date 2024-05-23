‘Revealed: Otto by Otto’ (First Look)

Stan Original documentary Revealed: Otto by Otto offers new insights into the life of stage, screen, and television legend Barry Otto via the lens of his director daughter, Gracie.

Produced by Nicole O’Donohue and Cody Greenwood, the story delves into the relationship between the pair as the younger Otto tries to capture her father’s memories before they disappear, ranging from his formative years growing up in Brisbane and his various roles throughout his career, to his quieter years surrounded by art, poetry, and cat Bogart.

The documentary features audio interviews with Barry’s collaborators and echelons of the Australian theatre and film world including Gillian Armstrong, Ray Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Baz Luhrmann, John Bell, and Miranda Otto who all reflect on working with Barry over his illustrious career in the industry.

Revealed: Otto By Otto is produced by Stan with principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Stan Executive producers are Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie.

It will premiere on June 16 on Stan.