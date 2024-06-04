Luke Carroll, Debra Lawrance, David Roberts head west for ‘Scrublands: Silver’

Luke Carroll, Debra Lawrance, David Roberts, and Tasma Walton have joined Luke Arnold and Bella Heathcote on Western Australia’s south-west coast to film new episodes of Stan mystery drama Scrublands.

Production is underway in Augusta on the second season, based on Chris Hammer’s novel Silver, which picks up a year after the events of the first with award-winning investigative journalist Martin Scarsden (Arnold) returning to his coastal hometown, Port Silver, WA, to set up a new life with partner Mandy Bond (Heathcote).

When he arrives to find his childhood friend Jasper brutally murdered and Mandy the prime suspect, Martin struggles with doubts, both about Mandy and his ability to recognise the truth. As he pushes forward to find the real murderer and absolve Mandy, Martin confronts secrets about Port Silver and his long-buried past.

The new cast is rounded out by Luke Pegler, Caroline Brazier, Joel Jackson, Toby Truslove, Sarah Roberts, Hamish Michael, Radek Jonak, and Damian De Montemas.

WA director Ben Young, who recently helmed four episodes of fellow Stan series Population: 11 is another new addition to the set, as is producer Martha Coleman, of Third Act Stories, who will work alongside Easy Tiger’s Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, and Felicity Packard. Packard is again joined in the writers’ room by Fiona Kelly and Jock Serong.

Luke Arnold, Bella Heathcote and director Ben Young (Image: David Dare Parker)

There is no change to the executive production team, which consists of 9Network’s Michael Healy and Andy Ryan, and Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown. The series has major production investment from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the WA Regional Screen Fund, and was developed with the assistance of Screenwest and Lotterywest. Abacus Media Rights is handling international sales.

Collie said it had so far been great to step back into the world of Mandy and Martin.

“Like the first season, we are witness from the get-go to a violent tragedy that implicates both our heroes,” he said.

“We look forward to working with director Ben Young and the WA crew to bring the second season to our screens.”

Coleman said she was pleased to have Scrublands: Silver as Third Act Stories’ first production in Western Australia.

“It’s a pleasure to work with Easy Tiger to showcase the exceptional talent and vibrant locations in WA,” she said.

“It’s a truly film-friendly state.”

Scobie agreed, noting that Scrublands: Silver marked Stan’s fourth project in Western Australia in the past 12 months.

“Following the immense success of Scrublands, we look forward to working with Easy Tiger and Third Act Stories, alongside lead cast Luke and Bella, as we bring audiences another thrilling season,” she said.

“We are excited to film in Augusta and thank our partners at Screenwest, the WA Regional Screen Fund, and the 9Network.”