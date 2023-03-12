Drawing on a 60 Minutes story first reported by journalist Nick McKenzie, Sascha Ettinger-Epstein’s Trafficked is an observational documentary exposing one of Australia’s largest human trafficking operations, and challenges the government to take action on a largely under-reported crime that is rife in Australia.

From Melbourne and Queensland to South Korea and London, McKenzie, alongside South Korean journalist Jiyoon Kim from Investigative Agency Newstapa, uncovers how vulnerable women are targeted, meeting with a young survivor who was brainwashed and coerced into enduring shocking conditions as a sex worker. Her harrowing story exposes the cruel treatment of the workers and how they were led to believe there was no escape.

Ettinger-Epstein produces the project, which is also supported by the Judith Neilson Institute’s Asian Stories project.

The film is the third title to come under Stan’s Revealed banner, a branch of long-form investigative factual content designed to make use of the production partnership between Stan and Nine through journalists and producers from across 60 Minutes, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian Financial Review, and more.

Revealed: Trafficked is now streaming on Stan.