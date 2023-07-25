‘RFDS’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of Seven’s RFDS picks up one year after Eliza (Emma Hamilton) left Broken Hill behind. Much has changed, with lives at RFDS South East progressing at a rapid rate.

The determined team will face some of their most confronting challenges – in the air, on land, with each other, and within themselves – set against the outback’s isolation, beauty and brutality.

The upcoming season of the Endemol Shine Australia series sees the return of Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Justine Clarke , Ash Ricardo, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Rodney Afif, Ash Hodgkinson and Thomas Weatherall. Joining the cast is Emma Harvie in the role of Chaya, a charismatic mental health nurse.

Based on real-life stories and filmed on location in and around Broken Hill, RFDS is executive produced by Sara Richardson, Imogen Banks and Julie McGauran for Seven. Producers are Ian Meadows and Ross Allsop, with directors Jeremy Sims, Rachel Ward and Adrian Russell Wills. Season two is written by Ian Meadows, with other writers including Claire Phillips, Magda Wozniak, Kodie Bedford and Adrian Russell Wills.

RFDS is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7plus.